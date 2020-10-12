ALMOST 40 students at a York secondary school are self isolating at home after a second case of coronavirus was confirmed.
Huntington School head John Tomsett said the school had a positive Covid-19 case in Year 11.
"Our highly effective trace and isolate system means that 37 students are self-isolating at home," he said.
"No members of staff have been required to self-isolate due to our rigorous social distancing regime."
The school's first case last week concerned a sixth form student.
As a result, pupils in the Year 13 student’s bubble were asked not to come in to school last Tuesday.