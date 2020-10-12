Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Let the countdown begin! Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and soon, we'll be privy to the massive savings event and we’re practically chomping at the bit to get in on all of the amazing discounts. While the sales bonanza won’t officially kick off until midnight tonight you don’t have to wait to start saving.

In addition to all the great everyday deals we regularly see on the site, the mega-retailer has dropped several early deals exclusively for its Prime Members. What's more, members who elect to support small businesses by shopping their stores through Amazon ahead of the big day will also earn a £10 credit to use for Prime Day 2020.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual savings event hosted by Amazon exclusively for its members (sign up here for a free 30-day trial; then pay £7.99 per month) with some of the very best discounts you’ll see on top-rated items across the site all year long.

Last year Amazon sold over 175 million items during the Prime Day sale and with so many of us relying on online shopping due to the Covid-19 pandemic that record is likely to be broken this year.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

While Prime Day is usually held during peak summer months (last year’s event fell on July 15), this year’s savings event was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The massive sale will now unofficially kick off the holiday shopping season for shoppers. The event will start at 12:01 AM on Tuesday 13 October and end at 11:59 PM on Wednesday 14 October.

How does Amazon Prime Day work?

In order to shop the best Prime Day deals, you’ll have to sign up to become an Amazon Prime member. These discounts include everything from price drops on popular items to savings on Amazon's coveted subscription services, such as Audible Premium Plus, Amazon Music and more.

While most markdowns will come on the aforementioned dates, early deals are already dropping (shop our faves below), so keep checking back on our deals page for all the latest savings.

What’s different this year?

Along with the usual batch of deals, Amazon is putting special emphasis on supporting small businesses this year.

Anyone who spends £10 on products from selected small businesses in the weeks before Prime Day will be eligible to claim £10 credit to spend on October 13 or 14.

Details about the Amazon small business promotion can be found on the Amazon Storefronts page.

The best early Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals you can get right now

Get 3 Months of Amazon Kids+ for £0.99 (Save £23): Through Monday, October 12, Prime Day members can save on their Amazon Kids+ subscription, which will give you access to all the kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows. Learning apps and games you can handle.

Get 3 Months of Amazon Kindle Unlimited for Free (Save £23.97): Through Thursday, October 14, Prime Day members can get access to 1 million of Kindle e-books for free. The service will cost £7.99 per month after the first three months.

Get 3-4 Months of Amazon Music for £0.99 (Save up to £30.97): New Prime subscribers to Amazon Music can currently get four months of the service for just £0.99 per month, with rates rising to £7.99 per month thereafter. Non-Prime members £0.99 for three months and £9.99 per month thereafter.

Get 3 months of Prime Video Channels for £2.97: Prime members can sign up for two months of Starzplay, Acorn TV, Discovery Channel, History Play, Crime and Investigation and BFI player video channels at £0.99 per month right now.

Get the Amazon Echo Dot for £29.99 (Save £20): This is a great price on what consider to be the perfect entry-level smart speaker.

Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 for £45 (Save £35): Prime members can save big on a smart display we hailed as the perfect desk accessory right now.

Get the Amazon Echo Show 8 for £65 (Save £55): The Show 8 boasts a large screen and a few exciting features.

Get the Blink Mini indoor security camera for £25 (Save £10): This affordable security camera has more than 2,000 glowing reviews on Amazon—and it's on sale.

Get the Oral-B SmartSeries 6000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush for £68.99 (Save £161): This incredibly popular electric toothbrush has over 11,000 rave reviews.

Get the Philips Series 5000 Trim-n-Flow PRO Technology Hair Clipper for £34.99 (£20.01): Amazon has slashed the price of this highly-rated hair-trimmer set.

Get the Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi system 3-pack for £149.40 (Save £96.60): The Eero is already our pick for the best value mesh Wi-Fi system. This price makes it hard to beat.

Get the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine for £87.99 (Save £112): Similar to our favourite single-brew coffee maker in every way but the design (this one's slightly less rounded), you can get this high-quality machine for £112 off.

Get the Ninja Foodi Max Multi-Cooker for £189 (Save £40.99): This behemoth of a multicooker combines pressure cooking, steaming, slow cooking, and air frying all in one. It’s basically a mini kitchen. Get it for 18% off right now.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro for £218.94 (Save £30.06): The ultimate Apple wireless earbuds are 12% off right now.

Get the Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging Case for £158 (Save £48): The regular Apple Airpods are also on sale. Get them for 21% off right now.

Get the Beat Solo3 Headphones from £129 (Save £50.96): Select colours of these stylish cans are up to 28% off right now.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for £135 (Save £39.55): The Buds Live are perhaps the most unique and intriguing true wireless earbuds from any major brand and they are 22% off right now.

Get the Ecovacs Deebot N79S for £169.98 (Save £50): This machine's predecessor, the Ecovacs Deebot N79 offered amazing value for the money, sucking up an impressive average of 11 grams of dirt per run. This upgraded sale model is equipped with a “max suction” mode that reportedly increases pickup power by 50%.

Get the JBL Flip 5 for £99 (Save £20.99): JBL's Flip 5 is the best portable speaker we've ever tested and you can get it at a discount ahead of Prime Day right now.

Get the LG 43UN71006LB 43-inch 4K TV for £379 (Save £100): Get £100 of this top-rated TV with built-in Alexa.

Get the Bose SoundLink Revolve for £149 (Save £50.95): This handsome portable speaker from Bose delivers very crisp, pleasing audio.

