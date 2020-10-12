A MAN has died after he was hit by a car near Selby, York, police say.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a cyclist died when he was hit by a car near Barlow in the Selby area.
The incident happened around midnight on 11-12 October on the A1041 at a location known locally as Camblesforth Straight.
The cyclist, a 61-year-old local man, suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.
The involved vehicle did not stop following the collision and left the scene.
A short time later officers on patrol in Selby stopped a vehicle they suspected was involved in the collision. The driver was arrested in connection with the collision and is currently in police custody.
The road was briefly closed to allow collision investigators to examine the scene.
Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area between Camblesforth and Selby around the time of the collision or who may have seen either a pedal cycle being ridden towards Selby or a silver vehicle with significant damage to the windscreen being driven between the scene and Selby town centre.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Unit or email mcit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Please quote reference number 12200179021 when passing on information.
