PUBS, gyms and casinos will be forced to close and all but essential travel to and from coronavirus hotspots banned under new measures aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will spell out his three-tier strategy on Monday with areas in England labelled as medium, high or very high risk, which will inform the “appropriate interventions” needed in each area.

On Friday The Press reported that in York the coronavirus rate more than quadrupled in 10 days.

City of York Council says the figure on Tuesday, October 6, was a provisional rate of 203.6 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Just 10 days earlier the rate was 46 cases per 100,000 people, assistant director of public health Fiona Phillips told a council meeting.

Merseyside is expected to be among the areas subjected to Tier 3 restrictions – but it's still unknown whether York and North Yorkshire will join them.

Mr Johnson, who held a telephone conference with Cabinet colleagues on Sunday, will chair a COBR emergency committee meeting on Monday “to determine the final interventions” which he will then announce to Parliament.

MPs will be asked to debate and vote on the measures later this week.

The Prime Minister will hold a press conference in Downing Street with Chancellor Rishi Sunak and chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty later on Monday.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “Our primary focus has always been to protect lives and livelihoods while controlling the spread of the virus and these measures will help achieve that aim.

“We must do everything we can to protect the NHS and make sure it can continue to deliver the essential services that so many people rely on.

“This is a critical juncture and it is absolutely vital that everyone follows the clear guidance we have set out to help contain the virus.”

Number 10 stressed the extent of discussions with local leaders over the weekend following criticism from some Northern authorities and mayors that not enough consultation had taken place since the Covid crisis began.