RESIDENTS in a York street are baffled and bemused after it was named online as a ‘perfect’ location for dogging.

A website called Comedogging.com says it can help people find the ‘most hidden spots’ in York where people can meet to have sex in public.

It says a layby in Langwith Lane, Heslington, is a ‘great dogging location during Friday and Saturday nights,’ and then it goes on to say: “The laybys in Almsford Road are nice locations too, perfect for meet-ups after dark.”

But the recommendation has startled locals, as the road - which runs between Carr Lane and Beckfield Lane - is a residential street without any laybys, and without any known propensity for public sex. They think any prospective doggers turning up will go away disappointed.

One woman said: “It’s the first I’ve heard of it! They must have got the wrong street.”Another resident said: “Well, there aren’t any lay-bys in Almsford Road, just a lot of houses.”A third said:”It must be a mistake. It’s definitely not about taking the dog for a walk, is it?”

Acomb councillor Katie Lomas said: "I think that someone has made an error with a street name. Almsford Road is a busy residential street, with good lighting and no lay-bys.”

Comedogging.com has been asked for comment on Almsford Road's recommendation, and Heslington Parish Council and local York councillor Keith Aspden have been asked for comment about Langwith Lane's listing.

The development comes after Skelton Parish Council has called for action to deter dogging in a layby on the A19 at Skelton, just beyond the York Outer Ring Road.

A councillor said the layby and nearby woods had become a magnet for people watching others having sex in public and evidence of activities, including condoms and lubricants, was scattered in the area, creating a public health hazard.

North Yorkshire Police said there had been an increase in reports of incidents in the area, and it had responded by increasing patrols at the locations and gathering information and intelligence.

Councillors recently agreed to press for undergrowth between the layby and the main road to be cut back to increase visibility of the layby from the road.