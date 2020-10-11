PEOPLE who like going for an innocent walk at some York beauty spots may be surprised to hear they have been named on a website as popular dogging locations after dark.

Sexincarparks.com's recommendations for places to have sex in public include Askham Bog, a nature reserve on York's outskirts which was recently at the centre of a major planning battle over proposals to build new homes nearby.

The website says the site is ‘good at weekends, plenty of couples there.’

It is unclear whether the recommendation relates to the bog itself or the car park.

It also recommends Clifton Ings/Clifton Bridge, saying there are 'loads of horny couples’ there, and Acaster airfield, near Acaster Malbis, where there are 'several couples in action most Friday and Saturday nights.’

It says a layby on the A59 between York and the A1 is’well worth a visit,' Lovers Lane in Fulford is 'secluded’ and at Brayton Barff, Selby, local police are 'very tolerant.'

Skelton Parish Council has recently been calling for action to deter dogging in a layby on the A19 at Skelton, just beyond the York Outer Ring Road.

A councillor said the layby and nearby woods had become a magnet for people watching others having sex in public and evidence of activities, including condoms and lubricants, was scattered in the area, creating a public health hazard.

North Yorkshire Police said there had been an increase in reports of incidents in the area, and it had responded by increasing patrols at the locations and gathering information and intelligence.

Councillors have agreed to press for undergrowth between the layby and the main road to be cut back to increase visibility of the layby from the road.