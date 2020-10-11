AN ADDITIONAL 68 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the York area over the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,032.
There have been 105 new cases of the virus recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there up to 4,964.
The number of cases in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area has increased by 55 to a total of 2,694.