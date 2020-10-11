THERE have been no further coronavirus-related deaths recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of Covid-19-related fatalities within the trust up to 4pm yesterday (Saturday) remains at 216, which it rose to on Thursday as the second death related to the virus within a week was recorded.
The first of these deaths, recorded on Tuesday, was the first in more than 15 weeks since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital.
