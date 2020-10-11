A GOBLIN trail will provide some spooky family fun at Rowntree Park in York this October half term.

The free trail, created by the York Mumbler team, is ideal for families looking for something a bit different this Halloween.

A series of goblin houses have been made for children to spot and collect clues to complete the trail.

The houses have been constructed using found materials and are brightly painted and decorated to stand out to children.

In addition, there are lots of other fun goblin-themed activities for kids on the York Mumbler website.

"The Friends of Rowntree Park are excited to be involved with the York Mumbler Halloween goblin trail and are overjoyed to host the goblin houses," a spokesperson for the Friends group said.

"We can't wait to see children exploring the park seeking the goblin homes in this fun family half-term Halloween happening!"

As well as the original trail at Rowntree Park, York Mumbler have created a free trail pack that local communities can access. Nurseries and community groups will be able to set up their own goblin trail throughout October half term in parks, woods and green spaces to provide local families with a free, safe activity.

The sponsor for the trail, Little Green Rascals, will also be hosting a trail within their organic day nurseries for their children to enjoy throughout half term.

“Helping families in York has always been the primary goal at York Mumbler," said Emily Pickard, from York Mumbler.

"When fellow Mumbler team member Holly Davies, of Yorkshire Brand Stories, pitched the idea to use the goblin houses created by her mum I knew the families of York would love it!

"As well as the main trail in Rowntree Park we wanted to create something that communities could access for free and set up themselves in parks and green spaces around the city. The community trail is available to anyone that wants to host a trail.

"We have put together some guidelines to help with the set-up and marketing of the trail. Taking part in the trail is easy and safe, during October half term you can download our quiz sheet from the York Mumbler website as well as other goblin-themed games and activities to entertain kids this half term.”