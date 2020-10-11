POLICE are urging parents to take greater responsibility for their children after officers attended several reports of youths causing criminal damage in York.
North Yorkshire Police's York South team took to Twitter on Saturday following the reports on Friday night.
The team said: "PARENTS last night the team attended a number of reports of youths causing criminal damage in the Woodthorpe area.
"Were your kids in this area last night? Do you know who they were with? You should! It’s not just our responsibility to make sure they are behaving and safe!"
