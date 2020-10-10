FIREFIGHTERS have used cutting equipment to free a man from a vehicle after a crash near York this afternoon (Saturday).
It has happened on the A59 at the junction with Hessay. The road is closed in both directions.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it involved three vehicles and was reported shortly after 3.30pm.
Crews from York, Acomb and Tadcaster attended the collision.
The fire service spokesperson said the crews assisted by using hydraulic cutting equipment on one of the three vehicles, allowing the male driver to self exit the vehicle safely.
"No obvious injuries to the male, but he was left in hands of ambulance personnel for checks," they added.
"Occupants from other two vehicles were out on arrival of fire and rescue crews and being checked over by paramedics for minor injuries."
