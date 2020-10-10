A TOTAL of 60 venues have signed up to take part in York Restaurant Week, which starts on Monday.
However, should government guidance change in the coming days, "we’ll review quickly and communicate with the restaurants and those members of the public who have downloaded vouchers", said Andrew Lowson, executive director of York BID, which is organising the event.
A new three-tiered system of coronavirus restrictions is expected to be outlined by Boris Johnson on Monday, which could see pubs and restaurants closed in coronavirus hotspots.
Mr Lowson said around 3,500 vouchers have been downloaded by members of the public for York Restaurant Week.
"All restaurants that are participating in York Restaurant Week are ready to accept customers next week," he added.
"Vouchers are free and we are hopeful it will be a successful week, as it obviously benefits hospitality, but also supports retail as it brings people into the city."
Restaurants, cafés, pubs, bars, hotels and street food vendors in the city centre will be offering a variety of set menus, priced at either £5, £10, £15 or £20 from Monday to Sunday (October 18).
Vouchers are available to download for free from the website: https://yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk/