Luke Connor has been found safe and well, West Yorkshire Police has confirmed.
POLICE are searching for a teenage boy who has gone missing from Halifax and is believed to be in the York area.
Luke Connor, 16, was reported missing last night after he failed to return on the train from a visit to York, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force said officers are "concerned for his welfare" and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.
He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call officers on 101, quoting log number 1863 of October 9 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
