OFFICERS investigating the tragic death of York boy Josh Reeson have released more information about his whereabouts before falling ill, and are issuing a fresh appeal for witnesses.

Josh, 15, was taken to York hospital by ambulance in the early hours of September 27, where he died later that day after having taken illegal drugs.

North Yorkshire Police said it now knows more detail about the whereabouts of Josh and his friend prior to the call to the ambulance just before 4am that day.

A spokesperson explained: "Josh and his 14-year-old friend left an address on Fulford Road around 3.10-3.15am and from there they walked down Fulford Road towards town, they then double back slightly and went down Broadway West.

"The two boys then walked back on to Fulford Road, where they met a 14-year-old female friend near to the junction of Maple Grove.

"It is at this point, on the junction of Fulford Road and Maple Grove that Josh became ill. A relative of Josh’s friend called the ambulance and stayed with him until it arrived."

Officers are appealing to anyone who thinks they might have seen the teenagers in the area between 3am and 4am, or anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage, to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Call 101, press 2 and ask to speak to CID York, or email CIDYork@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0888 555 111.

Quote reference number 12200169915 when passing on any information.