THERE were more than 60 cases of coronavirus confirmed in one area of York alone over a six-day period recently.
The latest map published by Public Health England shows the Fulford, Heslington and university area had 61 Covid-19 cases confirmed from September 29 to October 5.
This means the area is shaded in navy blue, because it takes it above 40 cases - the maximum threshold in the map's key.
The rise appears to reflect the spike in coronavirus cases at the university, which reported yesterday (Friday) that it was aware of 147 individuals within the university community who were self-isolating because they have had a positive Covid-19 test.
The second highest number of cases in York is 36 in the city centre and the third highest figure is 32 for Tang Hall.
Outside the York area, cases are also soaring in Pocklington, which had 37 cases confirmed
