A YORK primary school has confirmed that "a member of our school community" has tested positive for Covid-19.
Burton Green Primary School in Clifton wrote a letter to parents and carers yesterday (Friday) saying there has been a single case of coronavirus.
In the letter, headteacher Ash Atherton said: "We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.
"This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child. Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (Covid-19) will be a mild illness.
"The small number of children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for coronavirus have received a letter informing them that their child must stay at home for 14 days."
Mrs Atherton added that the school remains open and pupils should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.
