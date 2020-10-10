AN independent school in York has marked Mental Health Awareness Week with a range of events and activities for pupils of all ages from 2-18.

Pupils at St Peter’s School learn about the importance of mental health and well-being in their Personal, Social, Health & Economic Education (PSHEE) and ‘Lessons for Life’ classes, but Mental Health Awareness Week has offered an opportunity to engage with this important issue outside the classroom.

Children at St Peter’s 2-8 have taken part in daily yoga and mindfulness sessions focusing on how they can help themselves to stay mentally healthy.

Each class has had a story of the day through which to explore a different aspect of mental health and well-being, such as recognising feelings and how to cope with them.

In PE and Music children have discovered how exercise and music can help their well-being.

In addition, PSHEE lessons have been based on learning about mental health and how the children can look after one another through acts of kindness.

Pupils at St Peter’s 8-13 have engaged with Mental Health Awareness Week in their form times and assemblies from October 5 to 9. This will be followed by a week of activities from Monday to Friday next week. They will learn meditation techniques, interpretive dance, Zentangle art, yoga, Tai Chi and mindfulness, and the pupils will be encouraged to talk and think about their bodies, surroundings, feelings, emotions, achievements and goals.

At St Peter’s 13-18, tutors have focused on a different theme each day from October 5 to 9, including Mindfulness Monday, ‘Talk About It’ Tuesday, Well-being Wednesday and Thankful Thursday.

Pupils have engaged in informal discussions with their tutors and classmates, considering the importance of mindfulness, gratitude, exercise and relaxation.

Activities have included emotional well-being ‘jam jars’ and creating a ‘gratitude wall’ in Reception, with hundreds of thank you messages from staff and pupils.

The week concluded with a virtual whole school assembly inspired by the theme of mental health, delivered by Head Master Jeremy Walker on Friday.

Mr Walker said: “Developing positive mental health is central in our approach to education and has become increasingly important in recent months. Uncertainty about the present and future is an invisible engine of anxiety and I am grateful to all involved in such a great range of activities and initiatives.”