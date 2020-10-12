A SECRET mass vaccination plan has been drawn up for York in preparation for the possible approval of a coronavirus vaccine, The Press can reveal.

Council leader Keith Aspden said that City of York Council, together with its NHS partners, already had a ‘Mass Vaccination Plan’ in place which was developed as part of its ‘emergency preparedness response'.

Cllr Aspden, chair of York’s outbreak management advisory board, added: “Once the government has published further details about the Covid-19 vaccination programme, our plan can be revised accordingly.

“Until then, we can all do our bit to keep our city and loved ones safe by following public health advice on social distancing, wearing face coverings, practising good hand hygiene and self-isolating if we have any symptoms.”

When The Press asked the authority for details of the plan, it declined, with a spokeswoman saying: “Our emergency plans are restricted documents for professional use and are not in the public domain, so cannot be shared with the media.”

News of the plan emerged amid uncertainty over the prospects for a vaccine being approved this side of Christmas.

The race for a vaccine is being led by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford University and another promising effort is being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The Oxford vaccine, one of the most well advanced in clinical trials, will rely on a harmless Chimpanzee virus to carry the Covid antigen into the bodies. The manufacturing of millions of doses of the vaccine has already begun in the UK.

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has said that a vaccine may be ready by the end of the year, but this is earlier than has been suggested by Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser.

Vaccines are expected to be rolled out on the basis of who is most vulnerable to Covid-19.

A Department of Health & Social Care spokesperson told The Press that the Government would "do everything needed" to roll out a successful vaccine quickly and safely.

“An enormous amount of planning and preparation has already taken place including ensuring we have adequate provision, transport, PPE and logistical expertise,” they said.

“We are working closely with the NHS and we will use the military in the planning of logistics as necessary, as they have already gone to great lengths to successfully support our operational efforts.” They said all plans recognised there were numerous potential vaccine candidates and the Government would need to remain flexible, adding: “At this stage there are no certainties in the development, production, formulation and timing of any new vaccines.”