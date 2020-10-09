BUSINESSES, MPs and have welcomed the governments extended furlough scheme - but it won't be enough to "offset the impending cash crunch".

Earlier today The Chancellor announced that the government will pay two-thirds of the wages of staff in pubs, restaurants and other businesses in York if they are forced to close under new coronavirus restrictions.

The scheme will run for six months.

MP for York Outer, Julian Sturdy, said: "While no official announcement has been made regarding further local lockdowns and I continue to monitor COVID cases within York, I welcome the reassurance the Chancellor has given to workers and businesses across the country.

"By expanding the Job Support Scheme to cover two-thirds of wages and offering additional grants to affected businesses, the Government has given financial security to those affected by any further lockdown measures so that health concerns can remain a priority.

"Businesses have adapted and overcome many challenges this year to continue operating so it is only right that the Government continue to offer support as new challenges arise."

But MP for York Central, Rachael Maskell, said today's announcement will do nothing to save York's businesses.

She said: “This week Labour forced the Chancellor to Parliament to set out how businesses were to survive beyond the end of the month when the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, otherwise known as furlough, comes to an end.

"Following a grilling in Parliament from all sides, he has had to confront the pending jobs crisis, something I have been calling for him to do for months.

“His Job Support Scheme did nothing to help the vast majority of businesses in York and unless they are forced to close through further lockdowns, today’s announcement will do nothing to save them.

“With infection rates soaring in York, we stand on the edge of an economic precipice. While today’s announcement will help some during a formal lockdown, as things are, we could see unemployment rise to as high as 27 per cent next year.

"Today is the first sign that the Government is waking up to what is happening on the ground however it must do more if it is to prevent mass unemployment.”

Andrew Dogwood, President, York & North Yorkshire Chamber and Partner, Rollits LLP, said: “The enhanced Job Support Scheme will provide some additional relief for businesses forced to close due to intensified restrictions.

"It is right that the Chancellor has responded to our long-standing calls for more local support, as so many areas across our region now face restrictions and closures. More generous cash grants will be of some help, but for most this will not be enough to offset a sustained cash crunch.

Cllr Andrew Waller, Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Planning, said: “The significant expansion of the Job Support Scheme is welcome news and partly answers the calls of Northern leaders and businesses, who have expressed serious concerns regarding the lack of adequate financial support for businesses affected by regional and local public health restrictions.

“The extra support measures will go some way to support hospitality businesses, who are reportedly expected to see stricter restrictions come into place.

“Whilst this new furlough scheme will cushion the blow for those businesses forced to shut their doors as infections in some parts of the North of England rise, today’s announcements will bring no clarity or support to those firms which aren’t required to close but will still be hit by stricter local restrictions. Areas which face less strict public health restrictions are still seeing businesses face a major financial challenge. "