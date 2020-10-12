FOOTFALL in York has plummeted over the last month as more coronavirus restrictions have been introduced.

The latest data from the Centre for Cities shows that York’s city centre footfall has fallen from a high of 90 per cent of pre-coronavirus levels in August, to just 25 per cent recorded in October.

Centre for Cities said that the city’s fall was the fifth largest in the UK - and that tourist destinations like York, which had a boom in the summer, have since fallen.

But City of York Council said that spending in the city remains at 97 per cent of pre-coronavirus levels.

York’s fall is the largest in Yorkshire region - with the reduction of footfall in Leeds just four per cent, while Doncaster recorded an increase.

In August, The Press reported that nearly two-thirds of visitors to the city centre were from outside York - with more than 70 per cent of visitors being tourists at the weekend - while those visiting from city suburbs has fallen below 30 per cent.

At the time, the report questioned whether footfall increase could be sustained into the autumn months.

Executive member for economy and strategic planning, Cllr Andrew Waller, said: “York has a varied economy, including being a renowned visitor destination.

“With the arrival of autumn and more people going back to school or work, this has led to a drop off in footfall like we see every year.

“The Centre for Cities report highlights our strong summer performance where the city had a higher percentage footfall than many larger destinations.

"The Centre for Cities report also shows we are still seeing spending at 97 per cent pre-coronavirus levels, this is well above the national average of 75 per cent and the key measure for our city-centre businesses.

"This is down to York’s vibrant economy bouncing back with help from the council and partners to ensure the city centre was ready to welcome people in a safe and responsible way.”

The Government is due to announce a three-tier approach to coronavirus restrictions.