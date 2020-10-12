CONGRATULATIONS to The Press on the excellent article on the centre spread of Friday's Press (Memorial plea for York's 'Mad' Albert).
You often used to see Albert outside Rowntree's factory with a happy smile and waving at cars and suddenly he would start grimacing and shaking his fist.
The character's of old often used to turn to drink to blot out problems but most were harmless.
Now lots of people with problems turn to drugs and the like and seem to adopt a hard man threatening look and stance.
The hard drinkers of old had an innocence about them.
A few years ago, I came across a couple of street drinkers desperately trying to open a bottle of wine.
One suggested breaking the top off the bottle.
Fortunately, with the help of a key, I managed to push the cork into the bottle. They were very thankful.
Once again thanks to the Press for a great article.
More like it please!
D M Deamer,
Penleys Grove Street,
Monkgate,
York
... MY partner had fond memories of 'Mad' Albert from the days in the Winning Post.
He spent many a lunch time talking to him - his knowledge of rugby was incredible.
And he was a lovely character in York.
LET'S MOVE IT ON for Albert.
D Ankers,
Brunswick Street,
York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment