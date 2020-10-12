A sex offender who showed "complete contempt for the justice system" has been jailed.

Tomas Stempczynski, 24, continued his crimes despite being given a suspended prison sentence.

Two months after his first appearance before York Crown Court he was back in its dock to be jailed for two years and four months.

Detective Sergeant Steve Alderson, of North Yorkshire Police's online abuse and exploitation team said: “Tomasz Stempczynski is clearly a depraved individual whose behaviour poses a serious danger to society.

“Not only was he convicted and received a suspended sentenced for catalogue of indecent image of children offences, he then had the audacity to re-offend and blatantly breach the Sexual Harm Prevention Order just over a month later.

“Stempczynski’s actions have demonstrated complete contempt for the justice system and he has rightly been imprisoned.”

Stempczynski, of The Waterfront, Selby, pleaded guilty to breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) made on August 11 by having a secret phone and breaching an interim SHPO and an interim risk of sexual harm order, both made before August 11.

The second and third offences were committed before he was given a suspended sentence on August 11, but only came to light when police investigated reports someone at his address was accessing online child abuse information in September.

The offences for which he received the suspended sentence included showing Category A (the worst category) sexual images to a child via a web-cam app.

The full SHPO lasts for ten years and he is on the sex offenders' register for the same period.

