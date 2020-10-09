THREE York heroes of the Covid lockdown win official recognition today in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Chris Koksal, 63, of Clifton, a supervisor with First York, has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) after making more than 80 trips to fetch shopping or collect prescriptions for elderly and disabled people in York while working as a volunteer during furlough.

He clocked up more than 750 hours of time with the NHS volunteering programme, supporting those in need, day or night.

First York managing director Marc Bichtemann said the recognition of his efforts in supporting the community was well deserved. “It is reflective of the efforts of so many of our colleagues who during these unprecedented times have gone above and beyond to support each other and vulnerable members of our community here in York,” he said.

Sarah Wilson, 43, a teacher at Fishergate Primary School - who ran 18 miles in one day during lockdown to visit 66 pupils and keep their spirits high - gets the BEM for services to education during Covid-19.

Sarah, a keen runner, raised more than £1,000 for a York foodbank with her run and said that while it was hard, seeing her pupils waving back helped to keep her going.

Marie-Ann Jackson, 53, of South Bank, head of Stronger Communities for North Yorkshire County Council, has received the MBE after working day, night and weekends to galvanise community action across the county to ensure residents self isolating got the support they needed.

She personally persuaded 23 organisations to lead community responses and worked with 1,800 volunteers to generate 4,000 tasks each week in support of some of the most vulnerable people.

She said: “I feel it’s a recognition of my role and of the huge team effort that is still ongoing and of the thousands of hours that people across the county have given up to support friends, neighbours and the community.”

Pandemic-related honours have also gone to Rachel Bowes, of Selby, for services to the community with North Yorkshire County Council during Covid, Philip Graham, of Knaresborough, signalling volunteer with Network Rail, for services to the rail industry particularly during the pandemic and Raymond Schofield, of Boston Spa, a community cardiac rehabilitation instructor, for services to fitness during Covid.

Ian Reed, former director of the Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington, and director of the Allied Forces Heritage Group, receives an honour for services to commemorating UK/France wartime cooperation.