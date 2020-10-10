A WOMAN from near York is sharing her story about being treated for a brain tumour - while also raising funds to help find a cure for the disease.

Emma Patrick, 33, was discovered to have a rare brain tumour during a routine scan to monitor her pre-existing brain condition, Chiari malformation.

The condition causes the lower part of the brain to push down into the spinal canal and was diagnosed after years of suffering from symptoms including migraines, coordination problems and severe neck and head pain.

Emma said: “It’s hard to say which of the symptoms were related to the Chiari and which were caused by my brain tumour but things got so bad eight or nine years ago that I became bed bound.

“The brain tumour was missed the first time I was scanned for Chiari. They said they had found a ‘small, grey area’ at the front of my brain but when I asked if it was cancer, they reassured me it was probably just a birthmark.

"However, each time I went for a scan, they noticed it was growing and finally, in 2018, they decided it was a glioma that would need to be operated on.”

Emma was no stranger to brain surgery, having already been through decompression surgery to treat her Chiari in 2013. Her second brain surgery to debulk the tumour took place at Hull Royal Infirmary in 2018. The eight-hour operation was a success and she recovered well.

However, tests revealed that the tumour was an oligoastrocytoma, that would grow back in time, and less than six months later a scan showed regrowth.

Emma said: “I always knew I was likely to need more surgery but it was gutting to have to go through it all again so soon. I had the same surgeon and happily, everything went as well as it could have done.”

Devastatingly, just a few months later, in 2019, Emma’s tumour had grown again but instead of risking a third brain surgery, Emma was put on a six-week course of daily radiotherapy, followed by 12 cycles of Temozolomide (TMZ) chemotherapy.

Emma said: “I had to have a break in my chemo course, as it was making me really poorly.

“At the same time, the country had gone into lockdown because of the pandemic and I postponed my scans, as I didn’t want to go into the machine without wearing a face mask. I have been shielding throughout and have gradually been feeling better.”

Emma keeps herself busy at home doing art and staying in touch with friends around the world online. She has combined these two hobbies to come up with a 20 for 20 Challenge to raise money for Brain Tumour Research. Emma is creating 20 positive images, one picture every day, for 20 days.

Brain Tumour Research has joined forces with 19 lesser-known cancer charities to create a new 20-day fundraising challenge in response to the disruption faced because of Covid-19. It says 20 for 20 is all about challenging yourself, friends, family and colleagues in fun ways to raise money.

Emma said: “In spite of everything I’ve been through, I’m a very positive person and try to pass on my positivity to others. This challenge is about using my creativity to inspire other people through motivational words and images.”

To donate to Emma’s fundraising, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-patrick5