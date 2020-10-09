THERE have been 46 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area over the last 24 hours, as well as new cases in North and East Yorkshire.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area now stands at 1,884.
There have been 92 new cases of the virus recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there up to 4,753.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, there have been 38 new cases of Covid-19 recorded over the last 24 hours.
There have been a further 13,864 cases recorded in the UK, taking the total up to 575,679.
All of these figure include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment