A CHARITY which supports vital work in local cancer care has launched an online shop to help supporters during the coronavirus pandemic.

York Against Cancer’s shops in Huntington and York Hospital are open for business but the charity has also ventured into e-commerce to market its brand-new goods to supporters at home and around the world.

The move is in response to the increasing public demand for different ways to shop, especially in the wake of Covid 19.

It will give people a simple way to boost the charity's income at a time when good causes are facing fundraising challenges.

The charity is well known for its cards and gifts, and shoppers will now be able to buy them on their phones, tablets, laptops or home computers.

The online store is already showcasing a range of Christmas cards, including York Against Cancer’s well-loved selection of York Christmas scenes by local photographer Chris Shepherd.

Its 2021 The Streets of York calendar, featuring atmospheric paintings of York down the centuries, is also available to purchase.

The charity is now working to put a selection of gifts and homewares including possible web exclusives up for sale through the online shop.

York Against Cancer worked with its vice-chair Rachel Goddard, who is also managing director of local marketing and PR agency Intandem Communications, and design agency Lazenby Brown to create a digital strategy.

The first stage was to create the e-commerce site so that it is accessible through a button on the home page of the charity’s existing website, which has been embedded into the charity’s website at www.yorkagainstcancer.org.uk

Shoppers can choose to have their purchases shipped to them or to another address, and can pay through Paypal, a credit or debit card.

Helen Watkinson, retail manager at the charity, said that within hours of the site going live, orders were coming in from around the country.

“Our cards and calendar continue to be very successful, selling well through our shops in Huntington and at York Hospital as well as through orders from our recent newsletter.

“However, we know that more and more people are shopping online, so our e-commerce site is another string to our bow, making our goods easily available to anyone, wherever they are.”

Julie Russell, general manager, said: “We’ve wanted to do something like this before, and if one good thing has come out of lockdown it’s that it has given us the time to develop the system.

“We’re really excited to be launching this new development which we hope will make us attractive to even more customers who want to support a charity as they shop.

“We may be innovating, but one thing has not changed - all the profit from the sale of our cards and goods will still go towards our vital work in local cancer care, support and education."