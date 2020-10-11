COUNCILLORS insist residents’ views will be key to plans for 3,000 homes near Green Hammerton, off the A59 between Harrogate and York, following criticism of the scheme.

Harrogate Borough Council will launch an online consultation on the proposals for the area where three sites - Green Hammerton, Cattal or Flaxby Park - are being considered for the huge housing settlement.

Some residents have long campaigned that Flaxby Park – a disused golf course near Knaresborough – is a better location for the settlement.

But the council is expected to reject plans for 2,750 homes at the site at a meeting on 13 October.

Harrogate Council leader Richard Cooper told a meeting it is “critically important” that the consultation is a success for members of the public to have a say in which location is chosen.

But residents and local councillors are not happy about the progress so far.

Paul Townsend, chairman of Kirk Hammerton Parish Council, questioned how the authority has already chosen a preferred location – land south of Cattal train station – without input from local residents.

He said in a letter: “This process cannot be a ‘true partnership with the community, not just a consultation’ if Harrogate Borough Council has already decided on the preferred solution before the process even begins.

“It is hard to see what engagement with stakeholders has informed the current Harrogate Borough Council proposed solution.”

Chris Eaton, chairman of campaign group Keep Green Hammerton Green, has also raised “grave concerns” about the authority’s approach.

He said council claims that there has already been “targeted engagement” with residents is “highly misleading”.

Kirk Hammerton Parish Council also said “this simply is not the case”.

The other two options being considered for the homes include areas closer to Green Hammerton and Kirk Hammerton. The council says the plans will provide “much-needed” homes, employment and public transport links, adding that a development document will be created.

It added a Development Plan Document (DPD) will help shape the design and delivery of the scheme.

Councillor Rebecca Burnett, cabinet member for planning, said it is “vitally important” that local residents have their say on the document.

“The DPD will establish the boundary and nature of the new settlement, including how people will move around, the types of homes it will offer as well as design and infrastructure requirements”, she said.

“We’re keen to get the views of those who live and work in the area, as well as future residents, so will be sending a leaflet to some 6,000 residents as well as publicising the consultation as much as possible on our social media channels.

“This feedback will help us shape the new settlement into a vibrant new community.”

The online consultation for the Green Hammerton proposals will be launched on 19 October.

To find out more go to www.harrogate.gov.uk/newsettlementdpd