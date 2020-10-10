THE University of York has apologised for allowing a scientist to continue working there after he had admitted raping and sexually assaulting a woman.

Joseph McKeown, 24, of Hawthorn Street, Heworth, was last year jailed at York Crown Court for five and a half years for the offences but it has now emerged that he continued to work as an intern at the university after pleading guilty.

Survive, a Yorkshire-based charity that supports survivors of sexual violence, has slammed the university after the revelations.

CEO Mags Godderidge said: “We have to ask if lessons have indeed been learned by the university. It is not enough to say policies and procedures are in place and have been updated.

“There needs to be assurance from the senior leadership team that perpetrators will be not be shielded. They need to lead a cultural shift and demonstrate a zero-tolerance approach to sexual violence by saying to each and every lecturer in each and every department, ‘sexual violence has no place at this university’.”

A university spokesperson said: “We deeply regret that Joseph McKeown continued his short internship following his guilty plea. We apologise unreservedly for the distress caused and our thoughts remain with the victim of his crime. As soon as we were made aware of the circumstances, which was after the internship ended, disciplinary action was taken and the university liaised closely with the department involved, contacting staff and students and offering one-to-one advice and support.

"We remain committed to applying the lessons learnt from this case, including the ongoing review of our policies and procedures.”

He added that staff and students’ safety and wellbeing was of paramount importance.