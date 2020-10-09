With reliability deemed essential now more than ever, the UK’s number one boiler brand is looking out for you as winter draws nearer. Worcester’s continued pursuit of excellence, recognised through its eleventh Which? Best Buy endorsement for its Greenstar gas boilers, and commitment to operating safely during COVID-19, means customers are in safe hands this heating season.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Worcester Bosch has also introduced a number of measures to ensure customer safety is the main focus of any boiler installation or heating maintenance during these uncertain times. The ‘Safe in Your Home Installer Commitment’ was designed using government guidelines to provide reassurance to customers and help installers communicate social distancing and hygiene guidelines when entering a customer’s home. As all Worcester Accredited Installers available via the Worcester Bosch FastTrack Survey and Installation service have pledged to the commitment, the installation process for the Greenstar 2000 is both straightforward and safe for customer and installer alike.

Quality is guaranteed from the UK’s top selling boiler brand and, following rave reviews from homeowners across the UK, Worcester Bosch was recently awarded the Which? Best Buy endorsement for an eleventh time for its gas boiler range. The annual Which? report also revealed that Worcester Bosch is the most trusted boiler brand for owners in terms of reliability, with survey respondents also holding the company’s customer service in high esteem. With the Greenstar 2000 available with a five-year guarantee as standard, and an additional year guarantee when installed with the Greenstar System Filter, you can relax knowing Worcester Bosch is looking out for you.

As Martyn Bridges, Director of Technical Communication and Product Management at Worcester Bosch, explains, “Like our entire gas boiler range, you can be assured in the knowledge that you have had installed the very best in reliability and quality, with back up from the market leaders in customer support should you ever need it.”

The quietest Worcester Bosch combi boiler available, the Greenstar 2000 is perfect for apartments, as well as small and medium sized homes with one bathroom. Whilst its compact size means it can easily be installed almost anywhere in the property, the Greenstar 2000 has been specifically designed to work with the layout of your home and fits perfectly between standard kitchen cupboards. Available for less than £2000 installed, and with a number of finance options provided via FastTrack, you can easily spread the cost of your new boiler through interest free credit and monthly payments, making it even easier to heat your home this winter.

So, what are you waiting for? Warm your home with the UK’s market leader and its Which? Best Buy Greenstar 2000.

For more information, please visit: https://www.worcester-bosch.co.uk/warm-your-home

Alternatively, follow Worcester Bosch on Twitter (@WorcsBoschCare), Instagram (@WorcesterBosch) and Facebook (@WorcesterBosch)