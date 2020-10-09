THE new Archbishop of York's hopes of a large public enthronement service being staged at York Minster have been scuppered by the pandemic.
The Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell will instead be enthroned as the 98th Archbishop at a 'simple service of Evensong' at 4pm on Sunday October 18.
A spokesperson said the Archbishop had previously expressed hope that an improvement in the pandemic might enable a large public enthronement service to be held, but three months into his role and with the country still on high alert, this wasn't possible.
The Dean of York, The Right Revd Dr Jonathan Frost, said that even in a reduced format, the enthronement would be both moving and significant.
The spokesperson said much of the service will be sung by adult singers of the Minster Choir, there will be readings, music and prayers, and elements of the service will be based on previous historic enthronements.
They said the service will be ticketed and held with strict limits on the numbers attending, but will be streamed via the Minster’s and Church of England’s social media channels. For tickets, go to www.yorkminster.org from 9am tomorrow. (Saturday October 10)
