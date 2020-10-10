CONTROVERSIAL plans for 85 new homes to be built on land between the Terry's development and York Racecourse have been rejected.

The planning application asked for permission to build two apartment blocks and seven town houses on land at Terry's Chocolate Works.

But the scheme attracted objections from residents, York Racecourse, York Civic Trust and health body Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

The planning committee heard it was the first time the CCG had objected to an application - and their concern was the added pressure the new homes would put on GP surgeries in the area.

Residents raised concerns about the size of the buildings, said the development would harm the views and setting of the listed former factory buildings, and fear it could create too much traffic and lead to too many people living at the site.

A spokesperson for the Terry's of York Planning Action Group told the committee the scheme would be "a blot on the landscape obscuring views both to and from the iconic Terry's factory building and many people are troubled about the proposals".

But spokesman for developers Henry Boot and Stonebridge Homes, Stephen Longstaff, said: "It is inevitable that new development within the conservation area or close to a listed building will have some impact on the heritage assets, however by careful design that impact has been minimised."

Councillors voted to refuse the plans - saying they would lead to overdevelopment of the site, fail to respect the character and setting of the former factory and harm the conservation area. Only Councillors Nigel Ayre, Ian Cuthbertson, Andrew Hollyer and Chris Cullwick voted against refusing the plans.

The spokesperson for the developer says they are "disappointed" and now "reviewing their options".

Speaking after the meeting the Stonebridge spokesperson said: “Naturally we are disappointed that the application - for new homes on a brownfield site - was refused by the planning committee and we are in the process of reviewing all our options.”

Cllr Rosie Baker, speaking after the meeting, said: “Residents have been listened to and members voted to reject the developer’s application to build more houses at the Chocolate Works.

"This does not mean they won’t win on appeal or keep applying to build further down on Nun Ings.

"I will campaign against this to protect existing residents’ quality of life and vital green space.”