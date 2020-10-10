SEVERAL York pharmacies have no flu jabs left in stock - as NHS bosses appeal to residents to be patient for an appointment.

Four pharmacies in York - Copmanthorpe, Bishopthorpe, Askham Bar Tesco Pharmacy and Sainsbury’s - have informed The Press that they are currently out of flu jabs and are not currently taking bookings.

Last month, The Press reported that new patients in York who are eligible for a free flu vaccination will be able to make an appointment at the former Askham Bar Park and Ride site from Monday, October 5, as an alternative to visiting their GP surgery.

However, several elderly residents in the vulnerable category said they are yet to receive a letter with a link to book a jab at the testing centre.

NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said there is a high demand for the flu jab and supplies of the vaccine are being prioritised by GP practices based on clinical need.

Dr Andrew Lee, executive director of primary care and population health for NHS Vale of York CCG, said: “We are prioritising the highest risk patient groups first, but across York and North Yorkshire we fully intend to reach all eligible patients who want to have the free vaccination.

“Further vaccine supplies will be coming soon to resupply practices and all patients who are eligible for the free vaccination will be contacted by their practice in due course if they have not already been contacted.”

North Yorkshire CCG governing body GP, Dr Bruce Willoughby, said: “It’s possible for people to catch flu and coronavirus at the same time, with serious consequences. It’s why this year, more than ever, it’s vital we administer flu vaccines to as many people as possible.”