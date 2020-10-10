POLICE have not yet fined anyone in York for breaking the rule of six or refusing to wear a face covering.

But a senior officer warned that he expects enforcement activity to increase.

Mike Walker, assistant chief constable at North Yorkshire Police, said: “It’s a great credit to the public that they are in the vast majority of cases adhering to it.

“We still explain, engage and encourage people when they aren’t following the guidelines but we will enforce when we have to enforce.

“The public have had enough time now to get used to what the new rules are so we expect to see enforcement go up, but at this point I’m pleased to say we haven’t had to issue any enforcement notices.”

Government announced police forces will get extra funding to help them check that people are following coronavirus rules and fine anyone refusing to abide by the guidelines if necessary.

North Yorkshire Police are set to get £291,987 under the scheme.

Superintendent Walker said: “As we are now seeing demand for policing services returning to pre-lockdown levels, this funding will enable us to further strengthen our approach to policing the Covid-19 regulations.

“The public can expect to see increased police visibility through extra Covid patrols and anyone who refuses to abide by the regulations and puts others at risk, should expect enforcement action to be taken against them.”

Julia Mulligan, police, fire and crime commissioner for North Yorkshire, added: “I have already been working with North Yorkshire Police and councils across North Yorkshire to discuss how we can all come together to develop the best way of engaging, explaining, encouraging and enforcing the coronavirus regulations to support our communities and keep them safe.

“With an area as large and diverse as North Yorkshire and York, it is likely what’s needed in one place will be very different to another so it’s important we get that right.

“We now have some information from government, but we await more clarity so we can progress the plans.”