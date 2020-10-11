AN ARTIST has carried out a pilgrimage to a mountainside in Italy where her great-grandfather - a York Second World War hero - lost his life.

Loz Atkinson climbed Monte Zatta, in Northern Italy, to explore the site where her great-grandfather Arthur Pinder died, along with the rest of his crew, when their Halifax Bomber crashed on June 24, 1944.

And now a new exhibition telling the story of the York hero has been created by artist Loz.

Arthur was a York post office worker - and his name can be found on the war memorial at the former Lendal Post Office site.

In July 2019 Loz climbed Monte Zatta to explore the crash site, carry out her own tribute and retrieve debris from the scene of the crash.

Coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, her new exhibition explores the "universal need to connect with our personal heritage".

The exhibition, called Finding the Fallen, includes artworks created directly into the landscape of the mountain and wreckage collected from the crash site.

Loz said the exhibition, at Leicester Museum, supported by Arts Council England, tells the story of Arthur and his duties during the war as a member of Special Operation Executive 148 squadron in the RAF.

Pieces found on her journey include airframe, fuselage pieces and personal items from the crew, such as a heel from one of their boots and buttons from their uniforms.

Loz said: “This project has been hugely personal, but I hope will inspire people to delve into their heritage to discover incredible stories within their past or set out on their adventure to inspire future generations.

“The work raises issues of how we commemorate the sacrifices of individuals without glorifying war.”

For more information please visit https://www.leicestermuseums.org/VE75FindingTheFallen