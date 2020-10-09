A NEW priest-in-charge has been appointed for St Lawrence's Church in Lawrence Street, York.
Fr Adam Romanis, who will also serve Heslington Church, is married to Juliet, a social worker, and they have two grown-up daughters and a son.
The household at their vicarage in Newland Park Close will include Adam’s father Bill, 92, and George the sheepdog.
Fr Romanis said: “We are very much looking forward to moving to the beautiful City of York.
"The particular charisms of St Lawrence and of Heslington Church are very inspiring.
"The different traditions have so much to offer as we meet the challenge of the present times.
"It is humbling, and a privilege, to have been called to share in the next stage of your journey.”
Details of the licensing service are still to be agreed.