THERE have been no further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths in the trust remains at 216, which it rose to yesterday as the second death related to the virus within a week was recorded.
The first of these deaths, recorded on Tuesday, was the first in over 15 weeks since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 10 further deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 56 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 30,379.
Patients were aged between 42 and 98 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from March 31 to October 8, with the majority being on or after October 2.
Their families have been informed.