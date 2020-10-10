YORK pub The Bay Horse is delivering home-cooked food to families in a new meal-deal venture to help beat a Covid sales slump.

Landlady Lorna Turnbull is working with head chef Anthony Hollis and staff at the Blossom Street pub to bring healthy, affordable, take-out dinners to families across York.

Prices are £20 for a meal for four - and the pub is delivering Sunday roasts too.

Lorna came up with the idea to boost sales and keep staff in work following a crunch on customers because of Covid restrictions and fears around the virus.

She said: "Pubs, particularly the independents, should be the heart of the community and I have always tried to be community focused.

Lorna Turnbull, middle, with bar staff Amy Bainbridge and head chef Anthony Hollis

"In order to stay alive and be at the centre of the community and keep our staff in work and to remain in the community's hub, we feel we have to adapt to these new measures and by offering a home-cooked, fresh meal delivered to your home it would bring a smile back on to people's faces with homemade classics for a reasonable price."

The Bay Horse is The Press's Pub of the Week.

We asked Lorna to tell us some more about The Bay Horse and how it is fighting back in these difficult times:

Tell us more about your family 'meal deal' initiative.

The Bay Horse appreciates how hard times are for independent pubs and the community. We have developed a family classic menu to feed a family of four for £20 from Monday to Saturday plus Sunday lunch for delivery. Other homemade options such as burgers from £6 are available. We ask for a delivery fee starting from £2.50 to keep our drivers in work.

Sunday roasts can be delivered straight to your home

What is the best thing about your pub?

The quality of the food is high. We use local produce to keep local traders in business and we cook from fresh.The array of drinks is large with a good wine selection chosen by a local wine merchant.We also have a good choice of Yorkshire-based alcohol from regional distilleries. In our commitment to the York community we sponsor an inclusive rugby team (York RI Templars).

What is the history of the pub?

It dates back to around 400 years ago - it has been noted to have had its own brewing house and stables in times gone by. It’s believed to be the fourth oldest inn in York and has a history with Dick Turpin (taken from this premises before going to the gallows). The pub has some original features and has been recently refurbished including having Tudor fireplaces built with original refurbished brick.

How does it keep its customers happy and coming back for more?

As the current landlady. I am buying the lease and will be one of York’s youngest leaseholders. I am looking to bring a fresh approach to the business but maintain a community-focused, 'olde worlde' pub, with high-quality food and drink and good traditional hospitality.

What challenges have you faced during the Covid-19 crisis?

Cash flow has hugely reduced. Staff have less hours despite us trying desperately to make it work - but trade is rapidly declining as the fear of Covid increases.

How have you adapted to reopen during the Covid-19 crisis?

We removed chairs to allow for social distancing and are adhering to new mask-wearing and track-and-trace measures. We have established an extra cleaning protocol,

Front bar at The Bay Horse

What is your favourite story about the pub?

We hosted a Burns Night which was really successful - we had a local poet (Tim Crawley) read poems including Ode to the Haggis by Robbie Burns. We had a full special Scottish menu and we decorated the pub throughout. It was a fantastic night and a sell out!

Cocktails at The Bay Horse

What type of drinks do you sell?

Real ale including Black Sheep. Gins including locally distilled gins from Hooting Owl company. Oh, and a cracking pint of Guinness!

Tell us about the food.

We serve traditional British cuisine seven days a week including delivery. We offer a delivery special such as 'feed a family of 4 for £20' with family classics such as fresh lasagne and vegan/vegetarian options.

Fresh, home made bar snacks at The Bay Horse

We also do proper homemade Sunday roasts with all the trimmings. We also have regular chef specials and on Thursdays run a steak night where two steaks and a bottle of wine cost £30. Small gatherings (outside of Covid) can also have special menus created by head chef Anthony Hollis.

Find out more at bayhorseblossomstreet.com