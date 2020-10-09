YORK'S coronavirus rate has more than quadrupled in the past 10 days.
City of York Council says the figure on Tuesday, October 6, was a provisional rate of 203.6 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people.
Just 10 days earlier the rate was 46 cases per 100,000 people, assistant director of public health Fiona Phillips told a council meeting.
Sharon Stoltz, the city's director of public health, told BBC Radio York this morning that 419 positive cases have been reported in the past week and added that the figures are "very concerning".
Government is set to make an annoucement on local restrictions - including if York will be added to the watch list - on Monday.
DAILY UPDATE: Provisional rate for the last 7 days of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in York as at 6 October is 203.6.— City of York Council (@CityofYork) October 9, 2020
The latest “validated” data as at 2 October:
York 7 day rate: 161
Regional average: 190.1
National average: 109.3
Read more at https://t.co/x46TSF9tpG pic.twitter.com/M7NLLNbVe5
