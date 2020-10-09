A WELL-KNOWN comedian has announced she will be playing a show at a York venue.
Katherine Ryan makes a welcome return to the stage with her brand-new live show Missus.
Katherine featured on various TV shows including Live at the Apollo.
Her debut Netflix sitcom The Duchess was released in September 2020 and leapt to the top of the UK Netflix chart – spending over a week in the number one spot.
Katherine not only stars in the lead role, but also wrote and executive-produced all episodes. The series has amassed a legion of fans and some fantastic reviews.
Katherine will also soon be seen hosting the primetime BBC talent competition series All That Glitters, featuring eight talented jewellers going head to head.
The comedian will perform at York Barbican in December 2021.
Tickets go on sale on October 16 on the Barbican website.