POLICE have launched an appeal for witnesses and information about an assault on a young boy in York.
The incident happened near to the junction of Boroughbridge Road and Beckfield Lane in the Acomb area between 4.40pm and 5pm on Wednesday (October 7).
A 12-year-old boy was pushed from his bike by an unidentified male into the road and oncoming traffic.
The boy sustained a soft tissue injury to his ankle, which has been treated at hospital. The boy is understandably shaken by this incident.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, they are appealing for information regarding the identity of the male, or anyone who may have dash camera footage of the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rachel Hughes.
You can also email rachel.hughes@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12200176367.