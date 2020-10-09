AN UPCOMING rock band from York have released a new single this week.

The Serotones, who have played multiple sold-out shows in the city, have released their latest single ‘Dream Start’.

Singer in the band, Duke Witter, said: “It was really refreshing getting back in the studio after being stuck at home for so long.”

“The closure of music venues a few days before our sold out York gig put a downer on things, however we are grateful for the internet and other media outlets as they allow us to continue building a following even under these tough circumstances.”

The single was recently featured on Sky Sports’ Soccer AM over their ‘Goals of the Week’ segment.

It was recorded at Chapel Studios, which is known for being the recording location of the renowned Arctic Monkeys.

After having their 2020 tour cut in half due to the closure of venues in March, Serotones are set to release five singles over the next six months, in hopes that this will increase their online following and result in larger future events.

The band are known for their past releases, with their first EP recently passing 100,000 streams on Spotify.