A RUGBY club in York is set to host a series of free inclusive training sessions to allow people of all abilities to get involved with the sport.
Nestle Rowntree RUFC will host the new ‘ Rugby 4 All’ sessions every Tuesday night, and they are inviting anyone to join in.
Club chairman, James Baldwin, said: “We want to welcome people of all abilities during these difficult times.”
The sessions will be organised to encourage people from all backgrounds and of all abilities and experiences.
The sessions will be designed by the RFU qualified coaches to teach participants basic rugby skills in a “safe and friendly,” environment.
These skills will include handling, passing the ball, tackling and decision making.
During all of the training sessions there will be Covid measures in place to ensure the safety of both participants and coaches.
Mr Baldwin went on to say: “We want to give people confidence that our sessions will be safe, the same guidelines that the first team use will be in place.”
Starting on October 20, the events will be held every Tuesday evening from 7.45 - 9pm at the York St John Sports Field in Haxby Road.
To book a place or find more information on the sessions, visit: https://bit.ly/3iDxEbe
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment