REGARDING the article about a robot that set out to build entire house (The Press, October 7) - I say "fantastic!".
I wonder if they've incorporated the other important attributes bricklayers add to the building site?
Will it be able to wolf whistle at passing ladies? Will it be any good at cursing and swearing? Will it have the ability to take a 30-minute tea break? Will it have a bad head after a night on the bevy? And most importantly - will it display the traditional "builder's bum".
(Only joking!)
D M Deamer
Penleys Grove Street
Monkgate