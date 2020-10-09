A 24-HOUR food delivery hotline has been set up for students at the University of York who are self-isolating.

The university has teamed up with supermarket Morrisons - and students will also get a discount on delivery fees.

A spokesperson said the initiative is one of a range of measures put in place to help students with a positive coronavirus test - or who have been asked to self-isolate after being in contact with someone who has tested positive.

Jon Greenwood, director of commercial services at the University of York, said: “We all know how difficult it can be to get access to necessary supplies, such as food and household goods, in these challenging times and to do so safely.

“It is important that our students, and particularly for those living away from home for the first time, do not feel they have to worry or face any barriers to accessing the basic supplies for themselves and the home.

“We are pleased to be working with Morrisons on this 24 hour hotline, enabling our students to order and receive food and other household goods quickly and safely.”

Morrisons have also cut the cost of home deliveries from £5 to £2 for students who are self-isolating.

Anna Lane, from Morrisons, said: “We are delighted to be working with the University of York to ensure that their students can safely access affordable food at this very difficult time."

Students can call the hotline on 0345 611 6111.