THREE teenagers are in custody in York this morning, in connection with two robberies in the city overnight.
At around 10.30pm last night (October 8), North Yorkshire Police were called to the Tang Hall area, where they found a man had been assaulted by a group of teenagers.
He had suffered cuts and bruising to his head and face, and his possessions had been stolen. Another man who went to help was also punched.
Around 15 minutes later, as officers were dealing with the first incident, another call came in reporting a robbery in the Heslington area. The victim reported that a group of teenagers had stolen tobacco from him and punched him several times.
Police officers immediately began a search of the area, using local knowledge and CCTV. At 11.30pm, a group of suspects were spotted running in the Germany Beck area of Fulford.
Officers on foot chased the group through streets and gardens, while others put a containment on the area, so the suspects could not get away. By midnight, two teenagers had been arrested, and a third was arrested about an hour later.
The teenagers, all male, aged 16, 17 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of robbery. They remain in custody this morning as police enquiries continue.
