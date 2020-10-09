A YOUNG girl from York has been looking to lift spirits in the local area with her new Autumn-themed project, featuring a lot of conkers.

Lottie Brown, 7, is attempting to “catch the magic of Autumn and spread kindness,” with her new ‘Conkette’ project.

The inspiration came to the youngster, who lives in the Fulford area, after a friend of her family brought the changing of the colours of the leaves to her attention and shared her love of conkers.

Lottie’s mum, Louise Brown, said: “We do like to pay attention to people’s passions and make them happy.

“So, we ran with that idea to make something from the conkers scattered along the path to school.”

The project features both small dolls made from conkers and ‘conkerflakes’, all of which have been made by Lottie and her family.

The young girl, who attends St Oswalds Church of England Primary School, said: “If you make something, then you use your heart. Then you pass your love on when you give them out.”

So far, ‘Conkettes’ from Lottie’s project have been passed on to her neighbours, people at the local library, community arts workers, shop keepers and family friends.

Louise went on to say: “It’s lovely to see the neighbours and community having matching decorations hung from their doors.”

A member of staff from York Hospital has also noticed Lottie’s project and has requested that she puts together some decorations for the Christmas period.

Louise said: “We’re going to make some ‘positivity’ baubles.”

Young Lottie was nominated for a Community Pride award earlier in the year for her ‘Fulford Rocks’, project where she painted rocks and hid them around the city.