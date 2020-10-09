YORK City fans have been given the chance to buy seats from Bootham Crescent, which have gone on sale.

Seats in the Main Stand (wooden), Popular Stand, Family Stand, and Directors Box can be purchased from the old ground for when the club moves to the LNER Community Stadium.

Prices are ranging from £25 to £55.

A spokesperson for the club said: ""The wooden seats in the main stand will be a prized possession, the seats are the oldest example in the country and have sparked a great deal of outside interest.

"The Popular Stand (the oldest plastic seats) and the family stand seats have received interest from other clubs in the country."

Towards the end of last year, the club asked supporters to register their interest in owning a piece of history from Bootham Crescent. It received well over 1,000 replies and those fans have been listed against items they would like to purchase.

From the replies and listing the ‘sale’ will be split into three categories. Expensive and antique items will be auctioned by an appointed auction house. This will cover such items as the board room furniture, the antique turnstiles, floodlights, stands and metal fencing.

Signage, picket fencing, sections of crush barriers, pieces of terracing and bricks will be sold through an auction hosted by the club.

The spokesperson said: "By far the biggest interest and items registered was the purchase of seats – season ticket holders wanting to purchase their seat or others just requiring an item of memorabilia."

All seats will initially go on sale to supporters. Season tickets holders’ seats will be reserved and they will have priority to purchase their seat.

"No season ticket seating can be purchased and we reserve the right to select the seat(s) purchased," the spokesperson added.

To buy/reserve a seat visit: https://www.yorkcityfootballclub.co.uk/news/club/seats-go-sale-bootham-crescent and download the form on the page.