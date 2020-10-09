AN URGENT appeal has gone out for volunteers to deliver food and other supplies to 1,000 University of York students who are socially isolating because of the coronavirus.
Covid-19 volunteers registered with City of York Council have received an email saying 30 are urgently needed to assist university staff and volunteers in helping students across the campus as soon as this weekend.
The council says the number of Covid-19 positive tests at the university has doubled, and 1,000 students on campus are socially isolating.
It says the food will be collected from the campus and delivered seven days a week, from 10am until 8pm.
"They particularly need help at weekends, including this weekend," it said.
One of the registered volunteers said he would be replying to the email to offer his help, saying: "I know the students will appreciate our help in these difficult times."
