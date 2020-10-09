MORE than 140 students and staff at the University of York have tested positive for coronavirus.
The university said, as of 4.20pm on Thursday, it was aware of 144 individuals within the university community who were currently self-isolating because they have had a positive Covid-19 test.
The university said since its previous update at 5.10pm on Wednesday, it has been notified of 18 new cases, which were included in the total figure.
It has been reported that the number of students at the university who are self-isolating has hit 1,000.
Meanwhile, York St John University said, as of Wednesday, it was aware of 74 members of the university community who were currently self-isolating because they had tested positive for Covid-19.
