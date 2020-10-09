MORE than 140 students and staff at the University of York have tested positive for coronavirus.
The university said, as of 1.20pm today (Friday), it was aware of 147 individuals within the university community who were self-isolating because they have had a positive Covid-19 test.
The university said since its previous update at 4.20pm on Thursday, it has been notified of 11 new cases, which were included in the total figure.
Meanwhile, York St John University said, as of Thursday, it was aware of 82 members of the university community who were self-isolating because they had tested positive for Covid-19.
It said close contacts have been identified and advised to self-isolate.
